State Street Corp Sells 322,980 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,363,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322,980 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,550,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $118.20 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

