StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair cut shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.42.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $227,203.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,230.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 106,594 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

