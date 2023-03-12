StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $26.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
