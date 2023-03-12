StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the February 13th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.80. The company had a trading volume of 115,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.34. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,516.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,160.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,547 shares of company stock valued at $858,118. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

