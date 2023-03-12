Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.48

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002212 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $71.02 million and $5.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.83 or 0.07222647 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00073921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00026869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00053141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,990,943 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

