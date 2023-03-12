Strong (STRONG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $434,589.56 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for $9.78 or 0.00044771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Token Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

