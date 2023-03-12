Substratum One Day Volume Reaches $5.33 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $186,918.15 and approximately $5.33 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00225080 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,598.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036577 USD and is down -33.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.