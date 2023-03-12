Substratum (SUB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.02

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $186,918.15 and $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00035630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00228318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,391.18 or 1.00134887 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00048801 USD and is up 33.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

