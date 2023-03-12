Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 31st

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.89. 39,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,969. The firm has a market cap of $292.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 4,050 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,097.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 4,050 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,097.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,711.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,450 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,943.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,880 shares of company stock valued at $204,239. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

