Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,367 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.6 %

ABBV opened at $149.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average is $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

