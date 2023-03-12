Summit Financial LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 395,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,778,000 after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $289,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

NFLX stock opened at $292.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

