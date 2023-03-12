Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,594 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,484,000 after buying an additional 2,864,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,157,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,919,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,589,000 after purchasing an additional 892,402 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $109.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $452.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

