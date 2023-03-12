Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $236.20 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $289.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.44 and a 200 day moving average of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

