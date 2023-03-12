Summit Financial LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

