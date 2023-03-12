Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

PNC stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $199.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.