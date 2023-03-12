Summit Financial LLC Purchases 3,554 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

