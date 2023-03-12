Summit Financial LLC Purchases 42,465 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 48.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,237,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 494,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 29.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 20.0% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Desktop Metal

In other news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on DM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.