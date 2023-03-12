Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.