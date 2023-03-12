Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.