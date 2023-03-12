Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in February

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,732,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 2,113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of SURVF remained flat at $1.08 during trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

