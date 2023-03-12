SushiSwap Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00005278 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $256.26 million and approximately $69.31 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.32 or 0.00433678 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,443.08 or 0.29313760 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

SushiSwap Token Trading

