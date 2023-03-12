SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $211,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $106.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.67. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

