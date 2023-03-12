Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $4.76. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 119,198 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

