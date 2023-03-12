Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Swiss Life Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. 590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SZLMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 650 to CHF 624 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

