Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €112.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($119.15) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($131.91) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($129.79) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Symrise Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SY1 opened at €93.60 ($99.57) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.37. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($78.17).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

