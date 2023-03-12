Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $426.60.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $355.23 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.28.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

