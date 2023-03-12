Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Sysco by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.