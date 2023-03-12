T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Trimmed by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 8.8% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,940. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

