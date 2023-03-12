T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.22 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

