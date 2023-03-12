T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.39% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $1,498,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 71.75%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

