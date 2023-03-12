Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Stock Price Down 12%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. 3,659,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,547% from the average session volume of 222,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Tailwind Two Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.
Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile
Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
