Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Talanx from $49.50 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Talanx alerts:

Talanx Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNXXF remained flat at C$34.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.77. Talanx has a one year low of C$34.49 and a one year high of C$34.77.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.