Tamarack Advisers LP Buys 20,000 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences comprises approximately 6.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.43% of Pacira BioSciences worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 92.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 382,680 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $11,756,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 494,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

