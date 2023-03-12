Tamarack Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 233.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Plexus accounts for about 1.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Plexus by 30.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Plexus by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Plexus by 544.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $115.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

