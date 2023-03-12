Tamarack Advisers LP Purchases 15,000 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Phreesia makes up about 3.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,089.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,241. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

