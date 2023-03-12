Tamarack Advisers LP Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000. CVS Health makes up 2.8% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $76.66 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

