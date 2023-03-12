Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 4.5% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $64.03 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.