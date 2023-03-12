Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,486 Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,486 shares during the period. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of BeyondSpring worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 320,428 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 831.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 252,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BeyondSpring by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

