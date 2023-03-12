Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Tantech alerts:

Tantech Price Performance

NASDAQ TANH traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

About Tantech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.