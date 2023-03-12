Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tantech Price Performance
NASDAQ TANH traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $46.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.
About Tantech
Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.
