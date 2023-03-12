Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $47.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TPR opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,940 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 32,650 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,241,186 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tapestry by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 388,555 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,529 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

