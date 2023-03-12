Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,046 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.64% of Tapestry worth $181,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

