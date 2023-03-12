Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Tarena International in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Tarena International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

