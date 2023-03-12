Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 676,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMKRW remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

