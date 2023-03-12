TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Up 19.5% in February

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

TATT remained flat at $5.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading

