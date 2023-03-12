Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:TMILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Maritime Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMILF remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Friday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

