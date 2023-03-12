TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of TSI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 127,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,016. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
