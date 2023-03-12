TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 127,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,016. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,316,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

