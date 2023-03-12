TD Securities Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.65.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$23.31 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$25.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

