TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.10.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of TDCX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

TDCX Price Performance

TDCX stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.31. TDCX has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX

TDCX Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TDCX by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

