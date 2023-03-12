TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.10.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of TDCX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.
TDCX Price Performance
TDCX stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.31. TDCX has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.38.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
