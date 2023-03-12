Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW) Short Interest Update

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tech and Energy Transition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 932,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Tech and Energy Transition Price Performance

TETCW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 1,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,214. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04. Tech and Energy Transition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.37.

