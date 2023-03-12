Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Short Interest Update

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Technip Energies from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies Stock Performance

Shares of Technip Energies stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,480. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.