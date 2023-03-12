Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Techtronic Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

TTNDY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 41,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $87.84.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

