Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Techtronic Industries Trading Up 2.7 %
TTNDY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 41,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $87.84.
About Techtronic Industries
